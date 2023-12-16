The Denver Nuggets (17-9), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 114.6 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.5 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by seven points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 113.5 per outing (12th in league).

These teams rack up a combined 235.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 224 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together an 11-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has put together a 16-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 27.5 -118 27.2 Jamal Murray 19.5 -120 18.3 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -111 16.7 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 12.9

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +225 - Thunder +4000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.