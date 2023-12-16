Northern Colorado vs. Utah State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) and Utah State Aggies (3-6) going head to head at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 64-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Bears' most recent outing was a 68-60 loss to Air Force on Saturday.
Northern Colorado vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
Northern Colorado vs. Utah State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 64, Utah State 63
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- When the Bears took down the Omaha Mavericks, who are ranked No. 327 in our computer rankings, on November 17 by a score of 82-70, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Northern Colorado is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 327) on November 17
Northern Colorado Leaders
- Delaynie Byrne: 17.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)
- Gabi Fields: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Hannah Simental: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Seneca Hackley: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Tatum West: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.8 FG%
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 70.7 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (138th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.
