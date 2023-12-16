Saturday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) and Utah State Aggies (3-6) going head to head at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 64-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bears' most recent outing was a 68-60 loss to Air Force on Saturday.

Northern Colorado vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Northern Colorado vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 64, Utah State 63

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Bears took down the Omaha Mavericks, who are ranked No. 327 in our computer rankings, on November 17 by a score of 82-70, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Northern Colorado is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 327) on November 17

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 17.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)

17.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38) Gabi Fields: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Hannah Simental: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Seneca Hackley: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Tatum West: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.8 FG%

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears put up 70.7 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (138th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

