For bracketology insights on Northern Colorado and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Northern Colorado's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 298

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado's best win

As far as its signature win this season, Northern Colorado took down the CSU Northridge Matadors at home on December 2. The final score was 75-71. Saint Thomas was the top scorer in the signature win over CSU Northridge, posting 28 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Northern Colorado is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Northern Colorado has been handed the 143rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Northern Colorado has 21 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Air Force Falcons vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northern Colorado games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.