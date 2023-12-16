Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on MacKinnon's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 22:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 12 of 29 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

MacKinnon has a point in 23 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points 14 times.

In 19 of 29 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 29 Games 5 41 Points 5 12 Goals 2 29 Assists 3

