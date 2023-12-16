When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 12 of 29 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Jets this season in one game (five shots).
  • MacKinnon has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

