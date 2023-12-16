Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Morgan County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.
Morgan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Park High School at Weldon Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Weldona, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Morgan High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
