If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Morgan County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Park High School at Weldon Valley High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 16

2:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Weldona, CO

Weldona, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Morgan High School at Brush High School