The Denver Broncos (7-6) visit the Detroit Lions (9-4) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Lions vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (4.2 points). Lean towards taking the Broncos.

The Lions have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Lions have won eight of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (72.7%).

Detroit is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Broncos have been underdogs in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

Denver is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Denver (+5)



Denver (+5) The Lions have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

The Broncos have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).

Denver has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) Detroit and Denver combine to average 0.2 fewer points per game than the over/under of 48.5 set for this matchup.

The Lions and the Broncos have seen their opponents average a combined 0.5 less points per game than the point total of 48.5 set for this outing.

Lions games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (61.5%).

Out of the Broncos' 13 games with a set total, five have hit the over (38.5%).

Jared Goff Passing Completions (Our pick: 24.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 13 265.3 21 1.6 2

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 9.6 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.