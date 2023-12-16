Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16

10:00 AM MT on December 16 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Central High School at Resurrection Christian School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16

1:00 PM MT on December 16 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson Academy at Liberty Common High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16

1:00 PM MT on December 16 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Poudre High School at Douglas County High School