Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) and the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kansas squad coming out on top. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, the Kansas versus Indiana matchup has a predicted point spread that equals the actual spread (7.5). The two sides are projected to exceed the 146.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Line: Kansas -7.5

Point Total: 146.5

Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -350, Indiana +260

Kansas vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Kansas has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Indiana is 3-4-0. The Jayhawks are 4-5-0 and the Hoosiers are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball.

Kansas records 39 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) while conceding 32.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Kansas makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks rank 55th in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 43rd in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.5 per game (238th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +11 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.1 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball.

Indiana records 33.9 rebounds per game (286th in college basketball), compared to the 33.7 of its opponents.

Indiana makes 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc (346th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

Indiana has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12 (199th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (279th in college basketball).

