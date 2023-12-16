The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

The Avalanche have gone 5-3-2 over their past 10 games, totaling 32 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8%).

Before this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Avalanche vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)

Jets (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a record of 18-9-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime matchups.

In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up seven points.

This season the Avalanche scored just one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.

Colorado failed to win all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 21 games, earning 36 points from those contests.

This season, Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal in 14 games has a record of 13-1-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.59 4th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3 12th 14th 30.8 Shots 32.2 10th 7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 24th 16.3% Power Play % 19.27% 18th 27th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 85.86% 6th

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

