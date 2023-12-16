Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 226.6 per game.

Jeudy's 42 receptions have gotten him 507 yards (for an average of 42.3 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 63 times.

Jeudy vs. the Lions

Jeudy vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The Lions surrender 226.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is ranked 27th in the NFL with 21 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this season, Jeudy has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Jeudy has been targeted on 63 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season (16.7% target share).

He has been targeted 63 times, averaging eight yards per target (47th in NFL).

Jeudy, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.6% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, Jeudy has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

