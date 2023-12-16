If you live in Jefferson County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 15

12:00 AM MT on December 15 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Arvada High School

Game Time: 9:30 AM MT on December 16

9:30 AM MT on December 16 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16

10:00 AM MT on December 16 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen High School at Bear Creek High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16

11:30 AM MT on December 16 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver West High School at Arvada High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16

11:30 AM MT on December 16 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Wheat Ridge High School