Will Jaleel McLaughlin find his way into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 15 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McLaughlin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has 321 rushing yards on 56 carries (24.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

McLaughlin has added 22 catches for 96 yards (7.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has one rushing touchdown this season.

In two of 13 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 15 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 5 25 0 1 7 0

Rep Jaleel McLaughlin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.