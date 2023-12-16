Should you wager on Fredrik Olofsson to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Olofsson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:53 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.