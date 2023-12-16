Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in El Paso County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa Ridge High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peyton High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellicott High School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.