Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in El Paso County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16

11:30 AM MT on December 16 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16

1:00 PM MT on December 16 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa Ridge High School at Falcon High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16

1:00 PM MT on December 16 Location: Falcon, CO

Falcon, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Peyton High School at St. Mary's High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 16

2:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellicott High School at The Vanguard School