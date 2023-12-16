Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:39 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Eagle County, Colorado, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Mountain High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Frisco, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Grand Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.