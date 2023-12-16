What are Denver's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Denver ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 175

Denver's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Denver beat the Nicholls State Colonels in a 91-85 win on November 15. The leading point-getter against Nicholls State was Touko Tainamo, who put up 23 points with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-61 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 160/RPI) on November 26

67-65 on the road over Idaho (No. 232/RPI) on November 29

97-76 at home over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on November 9

Denver's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

Based on the RPI, Denver has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Pioneers have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Denver has the 200th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Pioneers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Of Denver's 20 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Denver's next game

Matchup: Denver Pioneers vs. Adams State Grizzlies

Denver Pioneers vs. Adams State Grizzlies Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: Summit League Network

