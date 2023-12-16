High school basketball is happening today in Denver County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Denver West High School at Arvada High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16

11:30 AM MT on December 16 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mullen High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16

12:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Omaha Central High School at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16

12:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central High School at Northfield High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16

12:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Denver West High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16

12:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Doherty Middle School at Valley Vista High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 16

1:00 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent Denver School at Eagle Valley High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16

4:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Basalt, CO

Basalt, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Wheat Ridge High School