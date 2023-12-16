With the Denver Broncos taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Courtland Sutton a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Sutton has hauled in 53 passes for a team-high 699 yards and 10 TDs. He has been targeted 79 times, averaging 53.8 yards per game.

Sutton has tallied a touchdown catch in 10 of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1

