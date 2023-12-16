The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colorado State Rams (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 10:00 PM ET.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Rams average 20.0 more points per game (76.2) than the Anteaters give up to opponents (56.2).

When it scores more than 56.2 points, Colorado State is 8-1.

UC Irvine is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.

The Anteaters put up only 4.2 more points per game (60.6) than the Rams allow (56.4).

When UC Irvine scores more than 56.4 points, it is 5-1.

Colorado State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.

The Anteaters shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Rams allow defensively.

The Rams' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Anteaters have given up.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Sydney Mech: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

Colorado State Schedule