How to Watch the Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colorado State Rams (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 10:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison
- The Rams average 20.0 more points per game (76.2) than the Anteaters give up to opponents (56.2).
- When it scores more than 56.2 points, Colorado State is 8-1.
- UC Irvine is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
- The Anteaters put up only 4.2 more points per game (60.6) than the Rams allow (56.4).
- When UC Irvine scores more than 56.4 points, it is 5-1.
- Colorado State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.
- The Anteaters shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Rams allow defensively.
- The Rams' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Anteaters have given up.
Colorado State Leaders
- McKenna Hofschild: 22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
- Hannah Ronsiek: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Kendyll Kinzer: 6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Sydney Mech: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|High Point
|W 93-61
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Montana
|W 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|L 77-76
|Walter Pyramid
|12/16/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/20/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
