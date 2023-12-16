The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colorado State Rams (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 10:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams average 20.0 more points per game (76.2) than the Anteaters give up to opponents (56.2).
  • When it scores more than 56.2 points, Colorado State is 8-1.
  • UC Irvine is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The Anteaters put up only 4.2 more points per game (60.6) than the Rams allow (56.4).
  • When UC Irvine scores more than 56.4 points, it is 5-1.
  • Colorado State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.
  • The Anteaters shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Rams allow defensively.
  • The Rams' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Anteaters have given up.

Colorado State Leaders

  • McKenna Hofschild: 22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
  • Hannah Ronsiek: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
  • Kendyll Kinzer: 6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Sydney Mech: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 High Point W 93-61 Moby Arena
12/9/2023 @ Montana W 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
12/15/2023 @ Long Beach State L 77-76 Walter Pyramid
12/16/2023 UC Irvine - Walter Pyramid
12/20/2023 Mississippi State - Moby Arena
12/30/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

