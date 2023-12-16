The Colorado State Rams (6-0) will meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET.

Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikki Tom: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Diaba Konate: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nevaeh Dean: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

