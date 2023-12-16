The Detroit Lions (9-4) meet the Denver Broncos (7-6) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Before the Lions take on the Broncos, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Broncos vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 4.5 47.5 -210 +170

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 47.5 points.

Denver's outings this season have a 44.3-point average over/under, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).

This season, the Broncos have won four out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Denver is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

Detroit's contests this year have an average total of 46.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have registered an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions are 8-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 72.7% of those games).

Detroit has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Lions vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.2 7 24.2 25 46.3 7 13 Broncos 22.1 13 23.8 23 44.3 4 13

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

The Broncos have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Lions have put up a total of 26 more points than their opponents this year (two per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 22 points (1.7 per game).

Lions

Over its last three contests, Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Detroit's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 42 46.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 22.4 26.3 ATS Record 5-7-1 3-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-0 2-3

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 46.3 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.7 24.9 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 4-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

