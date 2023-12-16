The Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game win run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Hurricanes have also won eight games in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.

Baylor's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears record 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).

Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.

The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).

The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum 12/3/2023 Oregon W 71-51 Ferrell Center 12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - Frost Bank Center 12/20/2023 Providence - Massimino Court 12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court

Miami (FL) Schedule