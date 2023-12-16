Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Jets on December 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Scheifele and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Winnipeg Jets matchup at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 22:34 per game.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|5
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Mikko Rantanen has 37 points (1.3 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 23 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Cale Makar has eight goals and 29 assists for Colorado.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Scheifele's 31 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 11 goals and 20 assists in 28 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|3
