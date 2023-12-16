Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) and the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Avalanche are -135 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Jets (+110) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6 goals 15 of 28 times.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 17 of their 27 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (63.0%).

The Jets have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Colorado is 15-9 (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Winnipeg has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.2 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.2 2.8 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 1-7-2 6.2 2.5 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.5 1.7 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.