Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archuleta County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Archuleta County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archuleta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salida High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.