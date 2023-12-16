Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Arapahoe County, Colorado, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.