The Weber State Wildcats (3-7) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Air Force Falcons (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Clune Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats average 9.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Falcons give up (66).
  • Air Force's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.5 points.
  • The Falcons score 63.3 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allow.
  • Air Force is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • When Weber State allows fewer than 63.3 points, it is 2-3.
  • This year the Falcons are shooting 37% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats shoot 37.9% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Falcons allow.

Air Force Leaders

  • Madison Smith: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Milahnie Perry: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Taylor Britt: 4.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)
  • Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado L 74-58 Clune Arena
12/5/2023 UC-Colorado Springs W 61-56 Clune Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Colorado W 68-60 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 Weber State - Clune Arena
12/19/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.