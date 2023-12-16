The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) play the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Air Force matchup.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-1.5) 130.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-1.5) 130.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Air Force has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UT Arlington has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Air Force 192nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 87th.

The Falcons' national championship odds have dropped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

