Air Force vs. UT Arlington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) play the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Air Force matchup.
Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Arlington (-1.5)
|130.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|UT Arlington (-1.5)
|130.5
|-122
|+100
Air Force vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends
- Air Force has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- UT Arlington has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- In the Mavericks' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places Air Force 192nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 87th.
- The Falcons' national championship odds have dropped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
