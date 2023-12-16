How to Watch Air Force vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.1% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
- Air Force has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 14th.
- The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks give up (71.6).
- Air Force has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Air Force scores 66.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.3.
- At home, the Falcons give up 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 61.8.
- Air Force knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (34.1%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|W 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/2/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Clune Arena
