The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.1% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Air Force has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 14th.
  • The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks give up (71.6).
  • Air Force has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Air Force scores 66.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.3.
  • At home, the Falcons give up 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 61.8.
  • Air Force knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ South Dakota W 58-57 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Portland W 80-58 Chiles Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington L 73-68 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 UT Arlington - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado - Clune Arena
1/2/2024 Utah State - Clune Arena

