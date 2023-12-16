The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.1% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Air Force has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Falcons are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 14th.

The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks give up (71.6).

Air Force has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

At home, Air Force scores 66.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.3.

At home, the Falcons give up 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 61.8.

Air Force knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (34.1%).

