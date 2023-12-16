Saturday's contest that pits the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 71, Air Force 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-4.1)

UT Arlington (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

UT Arlington is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Air Force's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Mavericks have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game, 309th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.1 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

Air Force grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball), compared to the 33.8 of its opponents.

Air Force knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

Air Force has won the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.1 (112th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

