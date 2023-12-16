2024 NCAA Bracketology: Air Force March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we expect Air Force to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Air Force's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Air Force ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|234
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force's best wins
When Air Force took down the Portland Pilots, who are ranked No. 174 in the RPI, on December 3 by a score of 80-58, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading scorer against Portland was Ethan Taylor, who dropped 16 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on November 26
- 58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 319/RPI) on November 19
- 76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 321/RPI) on November 16
- 82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on November 10
- 80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, the Falcons have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Air Force has the luxury of facing the eighth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Falcons' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.
- When it comes to Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Air Force's next game
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Northern Colorado Bears
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV Channel: MW Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Air Force games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.