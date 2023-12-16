Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Ridge Academy at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Eaton, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
