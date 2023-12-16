There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eagle Ridge Academy at Vista PEAK Prep

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16

10:00 AM MT on December 16 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central High School at Northfield High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16

12:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway High School at Hinkley High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16

1:00 PM MT on December 16 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Riverdale Ridge High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 16

2:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Strasburg High School at Eaton High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 16

3:00 PM MT on December 16 Location: Eaton, CO

Eaton, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 16

3:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

