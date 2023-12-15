Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Weld County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Central High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Ridge Academy at Windsor Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:20 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Windsor, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broomfield High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Briggsdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Briggsdale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.