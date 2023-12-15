Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Washington County, Colorado, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stratton High School at Otis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Otis, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
