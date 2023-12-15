Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Routt County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you live in Routt County, Colorado and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Routt County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Simla, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steamboat Springs High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
