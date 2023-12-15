Rio Grande County, Colorado has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monte Vista High School at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 15

2:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Monte Vista High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15

5:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rye High School at Del Norte High School