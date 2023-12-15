Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Blanco County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Rio Blanco County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Rio Blanco County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aspen High School at Meeker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meeker High School at Vail Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Edwards, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
