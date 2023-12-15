We have high school basketball action in Pueblo County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Monte Vista High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Florence, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo West High School at Golden High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Golden, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Pueblo East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rye High School at Del Norte High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Del Norte, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra High School at Pueblo Centennial High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

