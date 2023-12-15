The Friday college basketball schedule includes five games with a Pac-12 team in action. Among those games is the Portland Pilots taking on the Stanford Cardinal.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Washington Eagles at California Golden Bears 2:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15 - Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 - Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!