Northern Colorado vs. Colorado December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) will meet the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 20 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 14.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cody Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado Players to Watch
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|50th
|82.7
|Points Scored
|74.4
|199th
|162nd
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|209th
|106th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|34.9
|118th
|140th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|169th
|218th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.7
|81st
|33rd
|17.1
|Assists
|12.4
|236th
|295th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|200th
