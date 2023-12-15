The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

Northern Colorado is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 187th.

The Bears score an average of 77.2 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.9 the Buffaloes allow.

Northern Colorado is 4-3 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.4 on the road.

At home, the Bears allowed 72.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (81.3).

At home, Northern Colorado knocked down 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule