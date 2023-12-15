The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • Northern Colorado is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 187th.
  • The Bears score an average of 77.2 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.9 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Northern Colorado is 4-3 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Colorado scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Bears allowed 72.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (81.3).
  • At home, Northern Colorado knocked down 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ San Diego L 74-72 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge W 75-71 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/15/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
12/30/2023 Northern Arizona - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

