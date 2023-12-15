Friday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at CU Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-66 and heavily favors Colorado to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 88, Northern Colorado 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-21.8)

Colorado (-21.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.4

Colorado has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Colorado is 2-5-0. The Buffaloes are 5-3-0 and the Bears are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (130th in college basketball) and allow 75.4 per contest (281st in college basketball).

Northern Colorado is 152nd in college basketball at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.2 its opponents average.

Northern Colorado connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) at a 31.7% rate (251st in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from deep.

Northern Colorado wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 12.3 (223rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.0.

