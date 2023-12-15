Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 14
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Jefferson County, Colorado today, we've got the information here.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo West High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ralston Valley High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D'Evelyn High School at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver School of Science and Technology at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
