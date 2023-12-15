Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Grand County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Grand High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Leadville, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.