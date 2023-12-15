Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Fremont County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canon City High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Farmington, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monte Vista High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
