There is high school basketball competition in Elbert County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elbert County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Soroco High School at Simla High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
  • Location: Simla, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elizabeth High School at Ponderosa High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Parker, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.