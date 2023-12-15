Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in El Paso County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pine Creek High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 15

2:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Conference: Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Christian School at Pikes Peak Christian High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15

6:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Doherty High School at Sahuaro High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on December 15

6:30 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra High School at Pueblo Centennial High School