Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In Eagle County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Valley High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meeker High School at Vail Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Edwards, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Basalt High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
