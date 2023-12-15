If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Douglas County, Colorado today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elizabeth High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Canyon High School at Overland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ralston Valley High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Littleton High School at Highlands Ranch High School